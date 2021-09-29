The Retiree By Jerry Hoem

Wife had a birthday. I encourage that because we’ve been hanging out with each other for a long time and both want to keep it up. So I suggested that we have a nice dinner. She said how about one by Lake Superior. I really like lift bridges and sunny weather and Duluth has half those things. It was a good way for me to give her a birthday present. Naturally we checked the weather and found that Duluth was in for a blast of ickyness. Okay, so we looked at alternatives.