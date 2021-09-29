CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preseason Game Day - Stars vs Panthers: Lineups, Starting Goaltenders

By Taylor Baird
defendingbigd.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Stars began their preseason schedule on Monday night when they lost in overtime to the St. Louis Blues. However, for most in the Dallas market, tonight will be the first chance they will get to see some new faces for the Victory Green squad. The game held at the American Airlines Center will drop the puck at 7 PM CDT and be available on Bally Sports Southwest PLUS locally and ESPN+ outside of the Dallas area.

defendingbigd.com

