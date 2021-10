Halle Engle and Julia Mayernick each turned in strong performances as Mechanicsburg (9-3-2) decisively defeated CD East 9-0 Thursday. Engle led the Wildcats with three goals and one assist, while Mayernick finished with two goals and one assist. Alayna Williams and Molly Kleinert tallied one goal and one assist apiece. Emma Stover and Emma Rashford each chipped in one goal, while Madison Michelitch earned two assists. Kyra Dillon and Mia Loran each earned one assist in the blowout.

MECHANICSBURG, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO