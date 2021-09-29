CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Was Serving Future-Queen Vibes in This Royal Purple Suit

By Carrie Wittmer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kate Middleton has been killing the fashion game this week. First she wore a regal gold dress to the No Time to Die premiere in London. And now the Duchess of Cambridge is rocking a royal purple suit fit for, well, the future queen. She wore the ’fit on a...

Us Weekly

Red Carpet Royalty! Duchess Kate, Prince William and More Stars Stun at the ‘No Time To Die’ Premiere

Tell royal style watchers to take a seat and count to ten because Duchess Kate just shut down the red carpet at the No Time to Die premiere on Tuesday, September 28. While the 39-year-old royal is typically spotted out and about in fashion forward blazers, chic coats and stunning skirt suits, her red carpet appearances are far and few between. But when a red carpet gets rolled out, she certainly knows how to steal the show. And today’s outing was no exception.
BEAUTY & FASHION
brides.com

Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana at the Premiere of "No Time to Die"

All eyes were on Kate Middleton yesterday when she arrived at the London premiere of the latest James Bond installment in a stunning sparkling gown alongside Prince William. And not only did her dazzling ensemble turn heads on the No Time to Die red carpet, but it also drew comparisons to a similar dress Princess Diana once wore to a different James Bond premiere.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla's health secret is game-changing - see photo

Duchess Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has previously revealed she uses one particular tool to take extra care of her health: a FitBit watch. The royal was first seen wearing it during an appearance in Wiltshire in 2020, and it's clearly living up to her expectations, as she's been wearing it ever since - she was most recently seen with it on when she and husband Prince Charles toured Devon and Cornwall in July 2021.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Looked Like a Real-Life Elsa at the World Premiere of ‘No Time To Die’

After numerous delays and much anticipation, the latest James Bond film (and Daniel Craig’s last), No Time To Die, finally debuted on at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 28. As no major London event would be complete without an appearance by at least one royal, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were all in attendance, showing off their best Bond-approved attire. And while the men of course looked dapper in their 007-inspired tuxedos and KMiddy stunned in a gold Jenny Packham gown, we were most excited by the Duchess of Conrwall’s elegant Disney-inspired choice for the premiere.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Kate Middleton Dazzles in a Jenny Packham Gown at the No Time to Die Premiere

At the London premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die on Tuesday, there was no chance that Kate Middleton was going to be overshadowed by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The royal arrived at Royal Albert Hall in a dazzling Jenny Packham gown with sheer panels and gold sequin detailing, while she accessorized with circular gold earrings by O’nitaa and nude heels by Aquaruzza.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

The Queen reveals delight at the arrival of Princess Beatrice's baby girl

The Queen has shared her joy over the arrival of her 12th great-grandchild following the arrival of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's first child on 18 September. In a statement shared by Buckingham Palace on Monday, the monarch, 95, is said to be "delighted with the news." WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Hailey Bieber Went Out in a Black Blazer, No Pants, and Ugg Slippers on Her Wedding Anniversary

Exactly two years after her South Carolina wedding to Justin Bieber (and a little over three years after their surprise courthouse New York City one), Hailey Bieber fully embraced comfort while out in New York City. Hailey was photographed wearing a black blazer, no pants, white socks, gray Ugg slippers, and a black Jacquemus bucket hat while out. She accessorized with a black purse and bracelets.
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

Royal Pundit Slams Claims Kate Middleton Copied Meghan Markle’s Style

A royal biographer said it was "patronizing" to attribute Kate Middleton's recent glamorous look to her alleged rivalry with her sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show at London's Royal Albert Hall this week when she attended the world premiere of the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," in a gold, sequin-covered Jenny Packham cape gown.
