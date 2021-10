Could Richard Sherman return to SF? When speaking with reporters, 49ers GM John Lynch wouldn’t rule out the possibility (via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News). “He handled himself incredibly well,” Lynch said of Sherman, who has not been signed since his off-the-field incident in July. “He had a momentary lapse and has to be held accountable for that; he understands that. He also has a decade of doing good for people and overcoming challenges.”

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO