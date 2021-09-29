Maple Lake Students gather at the pole to pray

Close to 40 teenagers from Maple Lake High School met at the school flagpole Wednesday morning, Sept. 22 to take part in the global day of student prayer, See You at the Pole. The students joined hands around the flagpole where they prayed out loud in an effort to strengthen their faith journey and keep their relationship with Christ strong to ensure one day, they will be with loved ones they have lost, specifically friend and classmate Alex Wurm who died last fall in a motorcycle accident. According to Alex’s mom, Nicky Vogt, the students spread the word to friends and the turnout was larger than expected.