Vikings designate Kene Nwangwu, Dan Chisena to return from IR

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vikings could get some help for their offensive depth as soon as this week. Minnesota announced on Wednesday that the team has designated running back Kene Nwangwu and receiver Dan Chisena to return from injured reserve. Both players now have a 21-day window to practice where they do not...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

