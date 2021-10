To clarify the CDC’s recent recommendation about COVID-19 booster shots, the Will County Health Department is sharing important information about these additional vaccines. “It is important to note, these Pfizer booster vaccines are recommended only for individuals who received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine series and are at a higher risk due to being 65 or older, an 18 or older resident of a long-term care facility, or people with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, obesity, dementia, or other chronic diseases,” said Cindy Jackson, Director of Mass Vaccination for the health department. “The CDC is also recommending Pfizer booster vaccines for anyone age 18-64 who is at a high risk for COVID-19 exposure due to their job such as first responders, educators, public transit workers, and grocery store workers.”

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO