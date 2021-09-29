Borussia Dortmund: Mahmoud Dahoud out with a strained knee ligament
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Mahmoud Dahoud strained a ligament in his left knee during Tuesday’s Champions League group stage game against Sporting CP. Borussia Dortmund suffered another injury blow on Tuesday evening as Mahmoud Dahoud had to be subbed off after suffering a knee injury less than five minutes into their UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Sporting CP. Now the club has confirmed that the midfielder has strained a ligament in his left knee.bvbbuzz.com
