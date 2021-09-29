Gov. Hochul Announces Increase in Food Benefits for Low-Income New Yorkers
Press release from governor.ny.gov. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see their level of benefits increase next month resulting from a federal cost adjustment aimed at providing low-income individuals and families better access to healthy foods. On average, households enrolled in SNAP, which is overseen in New York by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, will see their regular benefits increase by about $36 per person.cortlandvoice.com
