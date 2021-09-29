Cardinals designate Dennis Gardeck for return from IR
The Cardinals announced a handful of moves on Wednesday and one of them should provide some help for their defense in the coming weeks. The team announced that edge rusher Dennis Gardeck has been designated for return from injured reserve. The move opens a three-week window for Gardeck to practice with the team and they can activate him at any point in that span. If they don’t, Gardeck won’t be allowed to play for them this season.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
