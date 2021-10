BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium on Sunday and escaped with a 19-17 win over the Patriots. It was an emotionally exhausting night after an emotionally exhausting week for the Buccaneers quarterback, and he was happy when it was finally over. Facing the team that he spent 20 years with — and led to six Super Bowl titles — was not a very fun experience for Brady. The Patriots defense made life difficult for the quarterback on Sunday night, and through all the hype leading up to the game, he was worried about what was ahead when he...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO