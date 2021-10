MERIDEN — Late Wednesday morning, students in Carlin Daniels’ second-grade class were engaged in a lesson on mathematical thinking. Daniels had briefly shown her students an image that consisted of large teal dots. There were 15 dots total, separated into three groups of five. Daniels had tasked her students to come up with a strategy to quickly count them. She asked the students, those in the classroom and the small number logged into that day’s lesson from home, to share their counting strategies.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO