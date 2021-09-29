CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A DUI accident claimed the life of 61-year-old Kyu Chen on Sand Canyon Avenue (Irvine, CA)

On Monday, 61-year-old Kyu Chen, a resident of Irvine, was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Sand Canyon Avenue while police took 21-year-old Luis Marcial Diaz, of Irvine, in custody.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at around 4:10 a.m. at the intersection with Irvine Center Drive in which a Toyota Prius and a Mercedes-Benz C300 were involved.

