Review of the iPhone 13 Pro: Why Would You Choose the Pro Model?

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have finally arrived after resting in the rumor mill for a while. The new flagships boast a plethora of new additions and one of the most prominent is a 120Hz ProMotion display. The new display technology will allow users to navigate the interface smoothly and it will also play a major role when it comes to mobile gaming. However, one of the major drawbacks of a higher refresh display is reduced battery life. Apple says that it is dynamically varying the screen's refresh based on the content. Nonetheless, you can always disable the 120Hz refresh rate on iPhone 13 Pro models if it is not working out for you.

