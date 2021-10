Finding a gun at school is nothing to laugh at — but the resulting rule changes certainly were for these students. Last Thursday, a number of schools in Idaho announced they were banning backpacks, after finding a gun in one belonging to a student at Rigby Middle School earlier that day. A 13-year-old girl taken into custody after she was found in the bathroom by a custodian with the weapon stashed in her bag.

IDAHO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO