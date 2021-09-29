CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Game Will Have Multiple Endings

By Kite Stenbuck
Siliconera
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest issue of Famitsu included new information on Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Burst Forth: Choro-gon Breath. It includes details on the gameplay systems of the first game adaptation for Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid. For example, the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid game will have multiple endings. [Thanks, Ryokutya!]. The shoot...

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Dragon Maid Season 3 Release Date and Plot Details

Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Cool-kyou Shinja, ‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ or ‘Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon’ or simply ‘Dragon Maid’ is an ecchi urban-fantasy slice-of-life TV anime. The story revolves around corporate employee and programmer Kobayashi, who encounters the chaos dragon Tooru one evening while out on a drunken excursion. She helps the dragon by removing the holy sword from her back and even offers to let her stay in her apartment if the dragon agrees to become her maid. The following day, Tooru shows up at Kobayashi’s doorsteps, and their exciting and unconventional life together subsequently begins.
COMICS
perfectly-nintendo.com

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Sakuretsu! ! Chorogon ☆ Breath announced for Nintendo Switch, out next Spring in Japan

Bushiroad have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch, following BanG Dream! (released earlier this month in Japan). This new game is called Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Sakuretsu! ! Chorogon ☆ Breath, and it’s based on Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid manga. Very little is known about the game other than it will be some sort of shooting game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#Japanese#The Nintendo Switch
Siliconera

Hololive VTuber Ookami Mio to Appear in Earth Defense Force 6 DLC

D3 Publisher will add Hololive VTuber Ookami Mio into Earth Defense Force 6 as a DLC character. The company plans to reveal more details about the Ookami Mio EDF 6 DLC at a later time. Ookami Mio was present at the Earth Defense Force series’ Tokyo Game Show stream held...
COMICS
Siliconera

Gungrave G.O.R.E. Cinematic Trailer, Ikumi Nakamura Designs Shown

Gungrave G.O.R.E. has been a long time coming, but its time is approaching closer. Though it was first announced by Gungrave VR developer Iggymob back in 2017, numerous delays pushed its release window back to 2022. Publisher Prime Matter revealed the first detailed look at its characters and gameplay in the form of a “Gameplay Reveal + Extended Cinematic” trailer at the ongoing Tokyo Game Show 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Review: Eastward Meanders Through a Cozy Adventure

If you’re old enough to remember the heyday of SNES gaming–or at least have given Nintendo’s various virtual consoles a fair shake–you’ll see the ways in which Eastward wears its inspirations on its sleeve. You’ll see it in the cutesy heart meter that represents its characters’ remaining health. You’ll hear it in a telltale music cue that plays when you use a bomb to blow open a secret passage. You’ll play it in an almost fully-featured RPG playable within the game called Earth Born, which recalls the style and structure of an early Dragon Quest game mixed with a gacha-style monster collector. And you’ll see it in a minor NPC that’s the spitting, pixelated image of legendary anime creator Hayao Miyazaki. Whether you do or don’t recognize these callbacks, though, Eastward feels like a game charting its own course. Rather than the bucolic paradises of Studio Ghibli movies or the sword-swinging fantasy fare of Dragon Quest, the dominant aesthetic of the game is a sort of cutesy calamity. The apocalypse it depicts through gorgeous pixel-art graphics is vibrant, warm, and almost hospitable.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Siliconera

Tales of Arise Will Have Collaboration With Sword Art Online

During the TGS 2021 special stage for Tales of Arise and Tales of Luminaria, Bandai Namco announced an upcoming collaboration between Tales of Arise and Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris. The collaboration DLC, which will cost 1,760 JPY and appear worldwide, will allow players to fight Kirito and Asuna, as well as obtain new weapons, outfits, and an exclusive Mystic Art.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Square Enix Teases New NieR Reincarnation Story Coming This Fall

Square Enix teased a new NieR Reincarnation story releasing in Japan this Fall. Titled “Story of Sun and Moon,” it will revolve around two students from modern-day Tokyo. The update will feature new areas with an industrial design. A new opening movie, as well as character models and artwork, were revealed during the NieR Reincarnation Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation. The story will release in Japan sometime in Fall 2021. There is currently no confirmed international release date.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Chocobo GP Will Feature At Least 20 Playable Characters

During Square Enix’s Tokyo Game Show 2021 panel featuring Chocobo GP, game director Akihiko Maeda revealed that the upcoming racing game will include at least 20 characters. While Maeda did not specify which characters will be included, he later asked fans what Final Fantasy characters they’d like to see in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Kunio-kun’s Three Kingdoms Will Feature 2-Player Online, Local Co-Op

Arc System Works announced during its Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation that Kunio-kun’s Three Kingdoms will feature online and local co-op. The presentation also showcased a brief gameplay demo featuring hololive VTubers Inugami Korone and Sakura Miko. Furthermore, Arc System Works revealed the game’s opening animation. Kunio-kun’s Three Kingdoms, much...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Dragon Quest X Offline Version Will Appear in February 2022

Square Enix announced a concrete release date for the offline version of Dragon Quest X, which is available only in Japan. During the same stream, Square Enix also announced Version 6 for the online game. The offline version will come out on February 26, 2022 as both physical and digital versions. The suggested retail price is 8,580 JPY (~$79).
RETAIL
Siliconera

Yoko Taro Originally Pitched Voice of Cards as a Mobile Game

Voice of Cards creative director Yoko Taro said the game was initially pitched as a mobile social game. He revealed this during Square Enix’s Voice of Cards panel at Tokyo Game Show 2021. However, executive producer Yosuke Saito later convinced Yoko to release the game as a consumer title. Saito cited the time commitments required for developing social games.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage English Beta Begins Today

People can start playing the Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage English version today, thanks to a public beta. At 3pm PT/6pm ET, it will kick off. People can grab their respective download of the client via Google Play and iOS Testflight. The beta will end on October 19, 2021. The announcement...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires US Release Date Falls in February

After revealing the Japanese Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires release date at TGS 2021, Koei Tecmo announced when it will appear in English. In North America, people will be able to pick up the game on February 15, 2022. This is about two months after its December 23, 2021 debut in Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

See an English That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories Trailer

A new gameplay trailer has been released for the upcoming Bandai Namco mobile title That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Isekai Memories. The three-minute trailer, led by Rimuru and Veldora, shows English gameplay. This includes a peek at the turn-based combat system and a more detailed look at how players will help Tempest grow and thrive as they progress through the story.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy