There are many reasons why your feline fur baby should remain exclusively indoors, but it’s all the more important to keep your cat inside during the winter months. A blanket of snow may look stunning, but it makes it difficult for outdoor kitties to find their way home. The potential for accidents also increases due to decreased visibility and the presence of black ice. Even if your cat stays indoors all the time, you’ll still need to take extra steps to keep her warm during the winter. Some homes are naturally drafty, and with snow and ice accumulating on utility lines, the chance of power outages increases during winter. Wondering how to keep cats warm in cold weather? Here are nine useful tips to get you started.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO