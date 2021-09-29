Ole Miss vs. Alabama: 3 bold predictions, including final score and winner

Ole Miss can send an earthquake through the SEC if they can knock off Alabama on Saturday in their Week 5 matchup. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels may not be as close in the college football rankings as other opponents will be or have been in the 2021 season. They are also programs in different states. But that doesn’t mean their Week 5 meeting at Bryant-Denny Stadium hasn’t been circled as one of the most exciting games of the year.