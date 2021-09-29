Tape of unreleased John Lennon interview and song sells for $58k

A 1970 tape of John Lennon singing a hitherto unheard song called "Radio Peace" and expressing frustration at his Beatles image to a group of Danish schoolboys sold for nearly 50,000 euros on Tuesday at an auction in Copenhagen. The 33-minute tape was recorded on January 5, 1970 when the former Beatle spent winter in a remote corner of Jutland in western Denmark with his wife Yoko Ono. The buyer, who remains unknown, made a telephone bid for 49,760 euros ($58,000) for the cassette as well as accompanying Polaroid photographs of the schoolboys with Lennon and a copy of a school newspaper. Back in 1970, four eager boys, writing for their high school newspaper, braved a snowstorm in the hope of interviewing their idol.

