Tape of unreleased John Lennon interview and song sells for $58k
A previously unreleased John Lennon song, recorded during a 1970 interview, may finally see the light of day. The 33-minute cassette tape includes the as-yet-unheard song, “Radio Peace,” as well as interviews with Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, recorded at the New Experimental College at Skyum Bjerge, Denmark. That tape sold Tuesday for the equivalent of $58,125, according to the Bruun Rasmussen auction house. The tape was only expected to fetch up to the equivalent of $47,128.jack1065.com
