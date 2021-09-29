Irix announces new 30mm F1.4 ‘Dragonfly’ lens for Canon EF, Nikon F and Pentax K mount cameras
Lens manufacturer Irix has announced its new 30mm F1.4 lens, a stills version of its 30mm cine lens available for Canon EF, Nikon F and Pentax K mount camera systems. The 30mm F1.4 manual lens is constructed of 13 elements in 11 groups, including three ultra-low dispersion elements, two high-reflective elements and a single aspherical elements. The lens features Irix’s ‘Dragonfly’ nomenclature, which denotes its lightweight design and high optical quality.www.dpreview.com
