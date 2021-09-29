Irix announces new 30mm F1.4 ‘Dragonfly’ lens for Canon EF, Nikon F and Pentax K mount cameras

It was already clear to most in the industry, never the less here is a confirmation: the Canon EOS R3 is not the flagship camera in the EOS R lineup. Although the EOS R3 is price-wise very close to the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III, the R3 is not playing in the same league . Mainly because the EOS-1D X Mark III features an even better weather sealing and can thus operate in very harsh environments. This was confirmed by a Canon representative at the Photography Show in Birmingham. The video below by Sonder Creative is a recording of the short interview.

