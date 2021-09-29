CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Past 'Big Brother' Winners and Alums Share Their Picks to Win Season 23: Xavier, Azah or Derek F.?

By Sharon Tharp
Closing out a history-making season, the Big Brother 23 finale is here and we’re down to the final three houseguests – Xavier Prather, Derek Frazier and Azah Awasum.

Us Weekly reached out to tons of BB alums – including former winners Lisa Donahue (season 3), Jun Song (season 4), Rachel Reilly (season 13), Andy Herren (season 15), Derrick Levasseur (season 16), Josh Martinez (Season 19) and Cody Calafiore (season 22) – to get their takes on who deserves the $750,000.

While Xavier already won the first part of the final Head of Household – and is the clear favorite to win – it really all comes down to that final competition.

If X wins part three, will he take Azah or keep his word to Derek? If Azah wins, does she cut Xavier and clear her path to victory? Can Big D swoop in there and grab some votes? And how much will the final two speeches play a factor?

Either way, Big Brother will crown its first-ever Black winner.

Scroll down to see what former players have to say about the final three houseguests and pick who they want to win season 23.

The Big Brother finale airs on CBS Wednesday, September 29, at 9 p.m. ET.

