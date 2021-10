ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Venom: Let There Be Carnage—the Venom sequel starring Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson—has hit cinemas, and for UK rap fans, there’s an added treat in there. North London rapper Little Simz, who just released one of the best albums of the year in Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, makes an appearance on the soundtrack with a reworking of a 2019 track, also called “Venom”.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO