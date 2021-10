Hajimari no Kiseki was not a mistake. No preamble, no rambling about everything that I’ve thought about and experienced between my now infamous thoughts on The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV… it simply is not a mistake. Indeed, for all of my problems with that title, I walk away from my time with Hajimari no Kiseki – the Japanese release of Trails into Reverie – pleasantly surprised. While it’s still not a perfect game by any means, it’s my humble opinion that the game is perhaps the best overall package that the series has had in close to a decade.

