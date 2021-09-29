Sophia Roe Is a Must-Follow for Food, Philanthropy, and Fashion Inspo in Equal Measure

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My big eyes are my favorite feature, but I've struggled with mascara my whole life. It's not necessarily that I can't find one that I like. At any given time, you're likely to find at least 15 mascara tubes in my makeup vanity, ranging from the drugstore option Blake Lively loves to a splurge-worthy luxe option by Chanel. It's more so the effort it takes to apply five coats just right, just to spend five minutes scrubbing it all off with micellar water at the end of the night. No one talks about the time investment of mascara. It's exhausting.

