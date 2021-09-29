CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophia Roe Is a Must-Follow for Food, Philanthropy, and Fashion Inspo in Equal Measure

By Kate Spencer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow chef and writer Sophia Roe on Instagram and you will quickly notice that everything she does is infused with an infectious, relentless passion. Whether it's sharing a new recipe, discussing her love of mushrooms, or speaking about food justice, Roe comes to the table ready to dig in. (Yes, the pun is intended.) Her Vice TV show Counter Space, which Roe hosts and produces, utilizes her skills as a storyteller to cover everything from global cuisines to systemic racism, and has earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Culinary Host.

