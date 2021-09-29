CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Boston Red Sox attendance down in 2021, but club still encouraged by showing after ‘mad scramble’ to sell seats after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted | Chris Cotillo (MLB Notebook)

By Chris Cotillo
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At first glance, the attendance at Fenway Park this season looked to be disappointing. After a year spent away from the ballpark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans rarely filled the stands to capacity despite the fact the Red Sox -- a contending team all season -- consistently put a winning product on the field.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sale
vavel.com

Highlights and Runs: New York Yankees 8-3 Boston Red Sox in MLB 2021

The New York team wins the first of the series against the Red Sox, closing the gap in the American League wild card race. Boone's team is one game behind Boston and two games behind Toronto and Seattle, who are their pursuers in the wild card race. 10:55 PM2 hours...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mlb Notebook#The Red Sox#Major League Baseball#Yankees
NJ.com

MLB magic numbers, schedules: Yankees pass Red Sox for 1st Wild Card; Cardinals clinch tie (9/27/21)

As usual, the postseason picture still hasn’t taken full shape with the regular season down to a week. The weekend that was did upset the apple cart in the American League Wild-Card race with the Yankees passing the Red Sox for the top spot with a weekend sweep at Fenway Park. Meanwhile, Boston now is just one game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays, two up on the Seattle Mariners and three ahead of the Oakland Athletics for the second AL Wild Card.
MLB
MassLive.com

AL Wild Card standings: Boston Red Sox’s lead over Yankees down to one game after Friday’s loss

BOSTON — The Red Sox lost 8-3 to the Yankees here at Fenway Park on Friday. Nathan Eovaldi gave up seven runs on seven hits in just 2 ⅔ innings. Boston’s lead over New York for the first AL Wild Card spot decreased to one game. The Sox still hold a three-game lead over the Blue Jays, who lost 3-1 to the Twins on Friday. The Mariners also are three games behind Boston after beating the Angels 6-5 last night.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
58K+
Followers
41K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy