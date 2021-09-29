Boston Red Sox attendance down in 2021, but club still encouraged by showing after ‘mad scramble’ to sell seats after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted | Chris Cotillo (MLB Notebook)

As usual, the postseason picture still hasn’t taken full shape with the regular season down to a week. The weekend that was did upset the apple cart in the American League Wild-Card race with the Yankees passing the Red Sox for the top spot with a weekend sweep at Fenway Park. Meanwhile, Boston now is just one game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays, two up on the Seattle Mariners and three ahead of the Oakland Athletics for the second AL Wild Card.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO