Boston Red Sox attendance down in 2021, but club still encouraged by showing after ‘mad scramble’ to sell seats after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted | Chris Cotillo (MLB Notebook)
At first glance, the attendance at Fenway Park this season looked to be disappointing. After a year spent away from the ballpark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans rarely filled the stands to capacity despite the fact the Red Sox -- a contending team all season -- consistently put a winning product on the field.www.masslive.com
