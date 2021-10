A student in Braintree participated in the “slap a teacher” TikTok challenge Wednesday, a trend that Massachusetts districts have been concerned about. “We had our first case in the district today,” the district said, according to CBS. “Please be aware that physically assaulting any staff member in the Braintree schools will immediately result in notification of the Braintree Police Department and significant school-based discipline, up to and including expulsion.”

