Police release identity of bicyclist killed in Lafayette

Police have released the identity of the bicyclist killed Tuesday in Lafayette.

On September 28 at 5:46 am, Lafayette Police responded to a crash in the 2100 block of NE Evangeline Thwy. involving a bicyclist, according to Senior Corporal Bridgette P. Dugas, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Dept.

The driver of Dodge Challenger was traveling north on the Evangeline Thwy. when for an unknown reason the bicyclist crossed in front of the vehicle and was struck. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bicyclist has been identified as 22-year-old Ty Clark of Duson.

Alcohol was determined to not be a factor for the driver of the vehicle, Dugas stated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.

