Agua Dulce, TX

Body found near railroad tracks south of Agua Dulce

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
 8 days ago
A decomposed body of what is believed to be a Mexican national was found near the grain elevators by railroad workers along County Road 38 in Agua Dulce.

Agua Dulce City Marshal Joe Martinez said the deceased was a male in his 30s and had been believed to have been dead for two to three weeks.

Martinez ruled the death as accidental, the remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Corpus Christi for positive identification.

The body was found about 3 p.m. Tuesday by railroad workers who were repairing tracks in the area. They saw boots in the heavy brush and then the body, Martinez said.

Martinez said several undocumented immigrants have been seen riding on the trains in the area in recent weeks.

“This could very well have been something like that,” Martinez said. “He was in high grass in a desolate area. It looked like he was crawling away from the track. We figure the body had been deceased for several weeks.”

Martinez said he called the Mexican consulate’s office for more assistance in the identification of the body.

