Free Internet Safety Class in Norman

NORMAN, OK — There has been an uptick in the number of people being attacked by scammers online over the course of the pandemic. Making a mistake by clicking on the wrong link online could compromise your finances and your identity. Now, an Oklahoma cyber security expert is helping Oklahomans fight the internet bad guys and win. Dave Moore, the founder of the Internet Safety Group is hosting a free class at the Norman Public Library Wednesday September 29th at 6:30 pm. There, he says people of all ages can learn how to be safer online and how to spot potential scams and phishing attempts.