Editor’s note: Justin Field is senior vice president for Government Affairs at the National Venture Capital Association. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House is expected to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package this week. When you think of infrastructure you don’t normally think about technology, but this bill is more than just roads and bridges. It is squarely focused on modernizing our infrastructure through integration of frontier technology. The legislation includes dozens of programs that seek to incorporate technology into a range of infrastructure-related systems, processes, and facilities, and reshore advanced technology manufacturing. It shows a clear intent by Congress to accelerate American economic growth and opportunity by harnessing the power of innovation to address significant societal issues.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO