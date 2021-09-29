CFCC Welcomes Three New Members to Board of Trustees

WILMINGTON, NC — Cape Fear Community College is pleased to welcome Deborah Dicks Maxwell, Deloris Rhodes, and Bill Rivenbark to its board of trustees. “We are proud to have these respected members of the community serving on our board,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “Their passion for education and serving the citizens of New Hanover and Pender Counties will be a great asset to the College. I am looking forward to the new ideas and perspectives each will bring.”