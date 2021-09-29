CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marathon County, WI

Arthur Fredock, 81

spmetrowire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArthur Fredock, age 81, of the town of Franzen, Marathon County, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at St. Adalbert’s Church in Rosholt. Rev. Thomas Nirappel and Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 10 am until the time of services on Saturday at the church. A general rosary will be prayed at the church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will be held at the parish cemetery.

spmetrowire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills 46 at Afghanistan mosque - state news agency

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing 46 people and wounding more than 140, the state-run Bakhtar news agency said. Video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Wittenberg, WI
City
Antigo, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Hatley, WI
City
Rosholt, WI
City
Howard, WI
CBS News

Tesla moving headquarters to Austin from San Francisco Bay Area

Electric automaker Tesla announced Thursday that its headquarters will officially move from Palo Alto, California to Texas, but that the company will continue to have a major presence in the Bay Area, CBS San Francisco reports. "I am excited to announce that we are moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,"...
The Hill

Schumer frustrates GOP, Manchin with fiery debt ceiling speech

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) sparked anger among Senate Republicans after he railed against them just after they helped advance a short-term debt ceiling extension over a key hurdle. The speech from Schumer came after 11 GOP senators joined with all Democrats to end debate on the short-term debt...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bushman Brothers#St Adalbert Church

Comments / 0

Community Policy