Arthur Fredock, 81

Arthur Fredock, age 81, of the town of Franzen, Marathon County, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at St. Adalbert’s Church in Rosholt. Rev. Thomas Nirappel and Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 10 am until the time of services on Saturday at the church. A general rosary will be prayed at the church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will be held at the parish cemetery.