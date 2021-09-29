Fall Magic is in the Air

Fall is officially here and the leaves are starting to drastically change colors in some spots across the country! It all has to deal with the changes in the length of daylight and temperature. As we inch closer to winter, temperatures trend cooler and the length of daylight decreases... this causes the leaves to put an end to their food-making process--allowing the chlorophyll to break down. Chlorophyll is what makes the leaves appear green...so as the leaves lose their green pigment, other colors such as yellow, orange, and red become more visible! Leaves are currently at their peak or past peak in parts of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Minnesota.