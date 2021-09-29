CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Will Arrive December 29; New Poster Released

By Grant Davis (Pomojema)
starwarsnewsnet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHail to the king, baby. The Book of Boba Fett now has a new poster, as the new Disney Plus series will arrive on December 29. Perhaps a trailer will be arriving soon?. Moments ago, Disney officially dropped the first poster for The Book of Boba Fett, which will be the first spin-off series to the wildly successful Disney Plus series The Mandalorian. (Based on the current schedule, it seems as though Disney wants their Marvel show Hawkeye to finish airing before their next big original starts streaming.) The series, as the title suggests, will focus on the return of Boba Fett after the events of the second season of the series. The show’s press release is as follows:

