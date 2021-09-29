‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Will Arrive December 29; New Poster Released

The figure retails for $26.49 and is exclusive to Amazon. It goes up for preorder today at 1:00 PM ET. Check out some photos of the newly revealed figure below!. Lacey is a co-host on SWNN’s official podcast The Resistance Broadcast. You can see and hear her Monday and Thursday recapping the news and having deep discussions with the rest of the TRB crew. When not podcasting, Lacey provides live coverage for events like Star Wars Celebration, New York Comic Con, and more! A Star Wars Fan since 2nd grade, she has always been drawn to the characters and adventures in a galaxy far, far away. You can usually find her either watching The Force Awakens for the 100000th time, or looking for art, toys and collectibles to add to her ever-growing collection. Geek out with Lacey on Twitter and Instagram – @laceygilleran.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO