(Pocket-lint) - As impressive the Watch is, Apple is just toddler when it comes to fitness tracking. While the Google-owned Fitbit is only just in long trousers. In comparison, Polar is a company that has been making heart rate monitors and other smart training devices since the 1970s. So, even though it might not be the first you think of when considering your next wearable, you might want to think again. Especially if you are looking for something that can accurately track multiple activities and sports.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO