SCAG: Conway man arrested on multiple child exploitation charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office arrests Kenneth Wayne Collins, 29, on 14 second-degree charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

The agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led to Collins’ arrest. Authorities say that Collins distributed “multiple” files of child sexual abuse material.

Collins was arrested Tuesday and his charges are punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment per count.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

