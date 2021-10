October is my favorite month. Not only does the weather finally start changing, but my favorite holiday is waiting at the end: Halloween. Horror has always been my favorite genre — books, movies, art — if it’s creepy, I tend to love it. As a child of the 90s some of my earliest spooky addictions included Nickelodeon’s “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” and Alvin Schwartz’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.” Of course, the driving force behind the horror genre is fear. It can be fun to be scared, especially when you know for sure that there is no monster and Michael Meyers is not around the corner. But fear can also creep into everyday life, which is a little less fun.

