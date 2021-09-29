CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hayward, WI

Hayward High School celebrates Homecoming

APG of Wisconsin
 9 days ago

Hayward High School and the Hayward Hurricanes are celebrating Homecoming Week Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 with a variety of activities each day. The week will include powder puff football at Rod Lundberg Field on Wednesday, plus the announcement and crowning of Homecoming royalty; a parade downtown at 2:30 p.m. Friday, football game between the Hurricanes and Ashland Oredockers at 7 p.m. Friday, with an HHS Marching Band performance at halftime; and a Homecoming dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the high school.

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Hayward, WI
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Football#Hayward High School#Marching Band
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy