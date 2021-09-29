Hayward High School celebrates Homecoming

Hayward High School and the Hayward Hurricanes are celebrating Homecoming Week Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 with a variety of activities each day. The week will include powder puff football at Rod Lundberg Field on Wednesday, plus the announcement and crowning of Homecoming royalty; a parade downtown at 2:30 p.m. Friday, football game between the Hurricanes and Ashland Oredockers at 7 p.m. Friday, with an HHS Marching Band performance at halftime; and a Homecoming dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the high school.