Halsey has long been an avid Harry Styles fan, so it comes as no surprise that they would head over to Madison Square Garden to see him perform while he was in New York City. But Styles had something special up his sleeve for Halsey, the singer switching out the lyric "I'm having your baby" in his song "Kiwi" for "you just had a baby."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO