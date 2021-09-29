Rockies' Peter Lambert: Gets another starting chance
Lambert is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Nationals in Colorado. After missing the entire 2020 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Lambert made his first appearance with the Rockies since September 2019 last weekend against the Giants at Coors Field. He covered 3.2 innings in the start, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two. The Rockies may loosen the reins a bit on Lambert in his final outing of 2021 on Wednesday, but an afternoon game in Colorado is hardly an ideal setup for the right-hander, even against a 93-loss Nationals squad.www.cbssports.com
