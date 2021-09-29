Rockies' Peter Lambert: Gets another starting chance

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambert is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Nationals in Colorado. After missing the entire 2020 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Lambert made his first appearance with the Rockies since September 2019 last weekend against the Giants at Coors Field. He covered 3.2 innings in the start, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two. The Rockies may loosen the reins a bit on Lambert in his final outing of 2021 on Wednesday, but an afternoon game in Colorado is hardly an ideal setup for the right-hander, even against a 93-loss Nationals squad.

Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 154 thread: Alex Wood vs Peter Lambert

The Colorado Rockies, trying to keep the Giants from winning their 100th game this season, will rely on Peter Lambert as he makes his first major league start since 2019. Lambert (0-0, 0.00 ERA) has been out of action due to a Tommy John surgery. In his recent rehab starts in the Rockies’ minor league systems, he had up-and-down success, interestingly had more success at the higher levels than the lower. Through four starts at High-A Spokane, the 24-year-old righthander had an ERA of 5.87, alarmingly walking six batters in his seven 2⁄3 innings. Moving up to Double-A Hartford yielded more positive results, however, as Lambert pitched to a 3.18 ERA in two starts before finishing up at Triple-A Albuquerque with a solid start last Thursday. Lambert has faced the Giants in the past, owning a 4.50 ERA and allowing 12 hits in as many innings.
giants365.com

Lambert expected to start as Colorado hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (99-54, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (71-81, fourth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (10-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) Rockies: Peter Lambert (0-0, 0.00 ERA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +165, Giants -195; over/under is 11 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Francisco will square off on Friday. The Rockies are 46-29 in home games in 2020.
Purple Row

Giants 7, Rockies 2: Lambert’s return spoiled by homers

Peter Lambert was welcomed back warmly by Rockies fans, but not the Giants. They struck early and often, launching four homers en route to netting their 100th win of the season as they bested the Rockies 7-2 on Friday. Lambert l’ambushed. Peter Lambert returned to MLB ball for the first...
