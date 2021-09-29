CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Returning to practice?

 8 days ago

Samuel (groin) is expected to return to practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Samuel's likely return to practice will open a three-week window for Washington to either activate him from injured reserve or leave him there for the rest of the season. The team is hoping it'll be the former after Samuel took some time to rest, perhaps finally shaking the groin injury that bothered him all summer. He did previously try to resume practicing right before Week 1, only to be placed on injured reserve two days prior to the season opener. Samuel is eligible to return as soon as Sunday's game in Atlanta, with Washington needing to activate him by Saturday to make that happen. The team hasn't gotten much from fill-in No. 2 receiver Dyami Brown, with the rookie catching eight passes on 148 offensive snaps through three games.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Curtis Samuel be back in time for Week 4?

It’s been a frustrating few months for Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel. One of Washington’s prized free agents, Samuel has barely been on the practice field since injuring his groin at minicamp in June. Samuel began training camp on the physically unable to perform list and also spent time on...
NFL
atlantanews.net

Curtis Samuel off IR, will be active for Washington vs. Falcons

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel officially was activated off injured reserve Friday and will make his team debut Sunday against the host Atlanta Falcons. Samuel, 25, was dealing with a groin injury from the offseason that he tweaked during training camp. After spending his first four NFL seasons...
NFL
kldjfb.xyz

WFT's Curtis Samuel is activated from injured reserve and set to play Sunday at Falcons

After missing almost the entirety of the offseason and training camp and then the season's first three games, Curtis Samuel is expected to make his debut with the Washington Football Team on Sunday. The wide receiver was activated from injured reserve Friday, and Coach Ron Rivera said he will be active at the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

Rivera: Curtis Samuel 'Ready To Roll' Against Falcons

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera announced on Friday that wide receiver Curtis Samuel will be "ready to roll" on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons after being on Injured Reserve with a groin injury to start the season. "I just think he's gotten healthier, more so than anything else,"...
NFL
Hogs Haven

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Football Team’s Wednesday practice

The big news of the day is obviously WR Curtis Samuel returning to practice after being placed on injured reserved over 3 weeks ago. Washington now has a 21-day window to evaluate him and determine whether he returns to the team, or is placed back on IR for the remainder of the season. Samuel was in pads and running routes with the team today. Ron Rivera and the coaching staff have been easing him back after a groin injury in May that has continued to keep him sidelined.
NFL
kldjfb.xyz

Curtis Samuel is back at WFT practice, opening possibility he could play vs. Falcons

The Washington Football Team's offense may soon get a much-needed and long-awaited boost. Curtis Samuel, the 25-year-old wide receiver who began the season on injured reserve due to a groin injury, practiced Thursday, marking the first time he had been a full participant on back-to-back days since late May. His...
NFL
Yardbarker

LISTEN: What Does Curtis Samuel's Looming Return Mean for Washington?

The Washington Football Team is expected to get better very soon. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a groin injury right before the start of the season that landed him on Injured Reserve. While Samuel is unlikely to return this week, the WFT has 21 days to activate him and move him to the active roster.
NFL
wmleader.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on George Kittle, Tyler Lockett, Curtis Samuel affecting Week 4 starts and sits

It’s already been a brutal week for pass-catchers, as A.J. Brown (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee), Sterling Shepard (hamstring), Darius Slayton (hamstring), Chase Claypool (hamstring), and Rob Gronkowski (ribs) have been ruled out. The good news is fantasy football owners know where they stand with those players and have already made alternate start ’em, sit ’em plans. Unfortunately, several key “questionable” receivers, including George Kittle, Tyler Lockett, and Curtis Samuel, will be requiring frequent injury-update checks throughout the day on Sunday.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 5: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Marlon Mack, Rhamondre Stevenson, Curtis Samuel

We're heading into the fourth week of the regular season, so naturally, the big surprise breakouts and key injury replacements are long gone off your waivers. While the waiver wire dries up more and more each week, we're inching closer to the start of NFL bye weeks, so working waivers to identify streamers will be key. Also, the longer the season progresses, the more likely it is some of your starters sustain injuries. Especially at running back, it's time to start thinking about handcuffs to your stars. Do you have someone on your bench who is collecting dust with lackluster performances? It might be time to think about dropping them for an insurance policy at running back. That's why backup RBs like Marlon Mack and Rhamondre Stevenson, as well as some forgotten WRs on IR like Curtis Samuel, are among the hottest names on our watchlist as we head into Week 5.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera: We’ll see how it goes on Wednesday with Curtis Samuel

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel‘s debut for the Washington Football Team has been delayed by a groin injury, but it may not be a long way off. Samuel is eligible to come off of injured reserve in time to face the Falcons in Week Four and head coach Ron Rivera discussed that prospect when he spoke to reporters at a Monday press conference. Rivera said the team will make a call in a couple of days about whether they will shoot for having Samuel in uniform in Atlanta.
NFL
Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera Presser: Curtis Samuel will play vs the Falcons

Ron Rivera spoke to the media today after the team’s final practice before heading to Atlanta to play the Falcons tomorrow. Curtis Samuel has been activated from injured reserve and is “ready to roll” for Sunday’s game. He has missed months of practice while dealing with a groin injury. Samuel returned to practice on Monday, and had 3 consecutive days on the field with starting QB Taylor Heinicke. This could be a big boost for an offense(and team) that needs it after starting 1-2.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera says Curtis Samuel will be active on Sunday

The Washington Football Team received some good injury news on Friday when head coach Ron Rivera told the media that wide receiver Curtis Samuel would be active on Sunday. Samuel, who initially injured his groin in the spring, missed almost all of training camp with the injury. When he aggravated the injury in mid-August after his activation from the physically unable to perform list, he worked on the side for the remainder of camp. He was placed on injured reserve just before the season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Big decision made on Washington Football Team WR Curtis Samuel after starting season on IR

After a notable wait, Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel is now set to make his season debut. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted on Friday that Washington has elected to activate Samuel off the injured reserve list in time for the team’s upcoming road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The versatile wideout had been dealing with a nagging groin injury.
NFL
ourcommunitynow.com

Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel did not practice on Wednesday

Just three days after making his Washington debut, wide receiver Curtis Samuel did not practice on Wednesday. He missed practice with a groin injury — the same injury that sidelined him throughout the summer and cost him the first three games of the 2021 season.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

