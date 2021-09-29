Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Returning to practice?

We're heading into the fourth week of the regular season, so naturally, the big surprise breakouts and key injury replacements are long gone off your waivers. While the waiver wire dries up more and more each week, we're inching closer to the start of NFL bye weeks, so working waivers to identify streamers will be key. Also, the longer the season progresses, the more likely it is some of your starters sustain injuries. Especially at running back, it's time to start thinking about handcuffs to your stars. Do you have someone on your bench who is collecting dust with lackluster performances? It might be time to think about dropping them for an insurance policy at running back. That's why backup RBs like Marlon Mack and Rhamondre Stevenson, as well as some forgotten WRs on IR like Curtis Samuel, are among the hottest names on our watchlist as we head into Week 5.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO