Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Returning to practice?
Samuel (groin) is expected to return to practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Samuel's likely return to practice will open a three-week window for Washington to either activate him from injured reserve or leave him there for the rest of the season. The team is hoping it'll be the former after Samuel took some time to rest, perhaps finally shaking the groin injury that bothered him all summer. He did previously try to resume practicing right before Week 1, only to be placed on injured reserve two days prior to the season opener. Samuel is eligible to return as soon as Sunday's game in Atlanta, with Washington needing to activate him by Saturday to make that happen. The team hasn't gotten much from fill-in No. 2 receiver Dyami Brown, with the rookie catching eight passes on 148 offensive snaps through three games.www.cbssports.com
