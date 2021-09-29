Casa Bonita sells to South Park creators for $3.1M

KRDO

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Casa Bonita will be sold to South Park creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone for $3.1 million.

Back in March of 2020, the well-known restaurant was forced to close due to COVID-19. Since the restaurant was sitting abandon for six months, Casa Bonita's former owners had to file for a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in April.

South Park creators, Parker and Stone sat down with Gov. Jared Polis in August to discuss about purchasing the Mexican theme restaurant. The creators said they've reached an agreement on a live stream.

This purchase will allow the chance to reorganize and keep the popular restaurant alive.

