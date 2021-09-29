NYC Mayor de Blasio to Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving: ‘Take your shot’

Mayor de Blasio made a public plea Wednesday for Nets’ guard Kyrie Irving to get his COVID shots as the city continues its push for more New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

“I’m a fan of Kyrie. I would just appeal to him – get vaccinated,” he said. “Your fans want to see you. We all want you back. Your teammates want you back. Look, there are teams now that are 100% vaccinated. That’s a great example to everybody else.”

Irving said Monday that he would like to keep the subject of his vaccination status private , at least for the time being.

De Blasio, who made his plea to Irving during an appearance Wednesday morning on CNN, suggested his entreaty did not contradict the city’s policy not to require public school students eligible for vaccines to take their shots, saying that the city still needs to work on “convincing parents.”

“We want to make sure every child gets into that classroom,” he said. “Think about a child, who for a year and a half hasn’t seen the inside of a classroom. Think about what that’s done to them — socially, health-wise, educationally. We need our kids to come back and stay back. If a parent says I’m not going to get my kid vaccinated, I don’t want to penalize the kid.”

De Blasio had set the deadline for teachers and public school workers to have at least one vaccination shot for Monday, but a legal battle pushed that deadline to Friday. As it continues to loom, Hizzoner said that in the last few days about 10,000 school staff have been vaccinated as a result of the city’s mandate.

“It just keeps happening because people see this deadline’s coming,” he said. “I think to some extent this is just a human reality. We all respond to deadlines. We all respond to rules.”

So far, though, that does not appear to be the case with Irving.

But when asked if Irving was letting fans down, de Blasio declined to go there.

“It’s not time to say that yet. We have weeks and weeks before the season begins,” he said. “I think his fans are going to say to him, ‘C’mon, join us, help us, let’s keep everyone safe — keep your own family safe, keep your teammates safe, keep your community safe.”