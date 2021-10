Next week on The CW Dynasty season 4 episode 22 is going to come on the air, and we hope that you’re ready for a huge finale!. What’s going to be at stake here? There are so many different things, and a lot of them ultimately exist in some different ways. For starters, you’ve got Blake’s political campaign and all of the inevitable mines that are going to come along with that. Then, you’ve also got the state of Fallon’s marriage to Liam. Then, you’ve also got Alexis plotting and planning something big. We know that Dynasty has already killed off one character this season, and we wouldn’t be remotely shocked to learn that they are planning to take out another!

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO