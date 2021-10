Inspirada, a west Henderson master-planned community, has announced the opening of The Shops at Inspirada at Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway. Developed by Active Commercial, the 5.41-acre site features nearly 40,000 square feet of retail space and outdoor dining. Businesses now open include Liquor World, which occupies 10,000 square feet; and Jersey Mike’s (1,578 square feet), a sandwich shop. Marco’s Pizza (1,400 square feet) is expected to open before the end of the month. Other businesses opening before the end of the year include Stacks and Yolks, 7-Eleven, The UPS Store, Great Clips and Inspirada Dental.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 13 DAYS AGO