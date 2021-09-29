CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Villanova, PA

Letter From the Editors: Mold Outbreaks Must Stop

By Board Editorial
Villanovan
 8 days ago

Mold has been one of the most persistent issues that Villanova students have dealt with, particularly in recent years. Students who live on south and main campus, which are home to some of the older dorms on campus, have been particularly adversely affected by the worsening mold. We are sympathetic that the school is facing a staffing difficulty and that it is difficult to maintain as many old buildings as we have on our campus. However, there are few things that the school should be putting above student health on campus, and it seems like more of our tuition money is going to Anthony’s Party Rentals than fixing the mold problem.

www.villanovan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Villanovan

Mold Infestation in Dorms Affects Students on Campus

Something on the forefront of many students' minds over the course of the first month living back on campus is the issue of mold in the dorms. According to Robert Morro, Vice President for Facilities Management, reports of the mold spiked during the week of Oct. 20, when the weekly five to ten calls rose to about 50 calls. Morro explained that the hot and humid weather, including heavy rainfall throughout the week can be the source of heightened mold growth.
EDUCATION
Villanovan

University Celebrates Annual 1842 Day Fundraiser

Campus has seemed much more alive in recent weeks as the University and the world are slowly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. On-campus tours, outdoor social gatherings, sporting competitions and annual events have all resumed. Most of these events were held online last school year, including 1842 Day. 1842 Day,...
VILLANOVA, PA
CBS Minnesota

MDH: 11th School Staff Member Dies Due To COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11 school staff members have died due to COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. MDH reported the 11th death on Thursday. It is the third COVID-19-related death of a school employee for the current school year. Two other deaths were reported in late September. “There are too many sick people in our buildings that aren’t following best practices to control the virus and, to be blunt, too many people dying,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “The experts have told us how to operate schools safely during the pandemic – but...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Villanova, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Villanova, PA
Villanovan

Augustinians of Villanova: Father Bill Gabriel

"My favorite part about being an Augustinian is sharing life with my friar brothers and being with people during different moments of their lives," Father Bill Gabriel, O.S.A, M.Div. CLAS ‘14 said. “Helping to celebrate precious moments like baptisms and weddings is very humbling.”. This week, Fr. Bill offers Villanovans...
VILLANOVA, PA
Villanovan

The Effects of Public Policy at Villanova

It’s no exaggeration to say that this school year has felt very different compared to last year, when COVID-19 persisted as a significant and unchecked threat across the globe. Most of these differences I believe are for the benefit of the Villanova community, as we are on the verge of returning to the normalcy of college life. However, one aspect of campus that I’m sure the vast majority of students – including myself – have issues with is the quality of the dining hall and reduced hours of service. What is truly jarring about this situation is that this was one of the areas of campus life I felt was handled very well last year, during a time when the threat of COVID-19 was at its greatest. However, this becomes less baffling when looking at one aspect of the realm of American politics: disastrous public policy.
VILLANOVA, PA
The 74

Arts Education Can Bolster Students' Social and Emotional Well-Being

As children make their way back into physical classrooms after an unprecedented year of virtual education, parents and educators must ask a crucial question: What can be done to help returning students cope with feelings of anxiety, depression and powerlessness? One avenue for encouraging children’s personal wellness is a return to arts education, whose far-ranging […]
EDUCATION
Villanovan

Students Enjoy “White” Play at the Villanova Theater

After a year of isolation, the Villanova community was finally able to unite under entertainment, art and theater. Last Wednesday, my classmates and I, along with other members of the Villanova community attended the play “White” by James Ijames. This play was a deep, entertaining and informative play that explored relevant social justice issues today regarding racism, cultural appropriation and identity tourism. Despite the educational and informative aspects of this play, there was never a dull moment, and it was deeply entertaining. D.C. Metro described “White” as “a contemporary Frankenstein story that gleefully skewers the modern monstrosities of racism, misogyny, and cultural appropriation, all the while subverting expectations, cracking wise, and opening eyes.”
VILLANOVA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Housing#Mold#Anthony S Party Rentals
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia University Extends Indoor Mask Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia University is extending its indoor mask mandate through Oct. 20. The requirement was put in place in September and set to be reevaluated early this month. The university says that while cases and quarantines among WVU employees and students are low compared to the rest of the state, hospitalizations throughout the area and state are high. “We want to continue to be a good community partner to help further prevent the spread of the delta variant, and keeping these indoor mask requirements in place is the right decision given we have not yet seen a substantial decrease in hospitalization rates,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health and associate vice president for Health Affairs, in a news release. The mandate applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status. The university says about 75% of its employees and 79% of students on the Morgantown campus have verified they’re fully vaccinated, and the rates keep increasing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
fresnoalliance.com

Letters to the Editor

(Editor’s note: The letters below are in response to “Fourth Grade Student with a History Lesson Confronts School District,” which appeared in the September 2021 issue of the Community Alliance newspaper.) Thanking Malachi. Malachi [Suarez], you did everything correctly. Although I don’t know him, I am so proud of his...
EDUCATION
peoriatimes.com

Letters to the Editor

I concur with many of David Liebowitz’s conceptions about biased thinking and its effects upon our decisions regarding important issues. We all want to be right about our choices by looking for reasons to justify them, and David’s positions are taken to confirm his biases. But I think he has committed numerous errors in his process of arriving at decisions about, “What kills our kids with the greatest frequency?” The objective of his article is to lessen the fears of Arizona citizens over COVID-19 danger with respect to those 20 years old and younger.
KIDS
Quad

Letter from the Editor

Marching band fanfare, glints of purple and gold in the air: the grandiose event of homecoming grabbed West Chester University’s weekend by the ram horns. A page in Cambridge dictionary would define homecoming as “a celebration at a school or college, usually including a dance and a football game, when people who were students there at an earlier time can return to visit” — others call it a staple of the American school experience, in which students and alumni alike return to their favored grounds.
WEST CHESTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy