Letter From the Editors: Mold Outbreaks Must Stop
Mold has been one of the most persistent issues that Villanova students have dealt with, particularly in recent years. Students who live on south and main campus, which are home to some of the older dorms on campus, have been particularly adversely affected by the worsening mold. We are sympathetic that the school is facing a staffing difficulty and that it is difficult to maintain as many old buildings as we have on our campus. However, there are few things that the school should be putting above student health on campus, and it seems like more of our tuition money is going to Anthony’s Party Rentals than fixing the mold problem.www.villanovan.com
