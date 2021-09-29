CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keir Starmer targets Johnson as he portrays a new-look Labour post-Corbyn

Shropshire Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is what we learned during the Labour leader’s address in Brighton. The coronavirus pandemic may have overshadowed his tenure so far, but Sir Keir Starmer sought to define the future of Labour under his leadership during his first in-person conference speech as leader. Here is what we learned during...

The Independent

Finally a dose of reality about how hollow Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ promise really is

After the euphoria among the Tory faithful over Boris Johnson’s speech to their rally, today we have a welcome dose of something closer to reality. No, not an admission the country is in a cost-of-living crisis; that would be asking too much. But some ministers are admitting privately that Johnson’s flagship programme to “level up” the UK will take 10 years, as we have reported today.It is dawning on sensible senior Tories that, more than two years into his premiership, Johnson’s pet project is running as late as the trains in the north (whose reliability he wants to improve)....
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

British businesses deserve better than the Conservatives – Starmer

The Labour leader said the Prime Minister is just promising ‘jam tomorrow’. Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of having no plan to move to a promised high-wage economy, as he said the Prime Minister is promising “jam tomorrow” amid the supply chain and labour shortage crisis. Speaking ahead...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson launches extended personal attack on ‘human weathervane’ Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson has used his Tory conference speech to launch an extended personal attack on Keir Starmer.Branding the Labour leader a "lefty Islington lawyer" Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir of being a "human weathervane, the Starmer-Chameleon".In a keynote address relatively light on policy but filled with invective for his opposition counterpart, the prime minister characterised politics as a battle between a "radical, optimistic Conservatism versus a tired old Labour"."Did you see them in Brighton last week – hopelessly divided I though they looked, their leader like a seriously rattled bus conductor, pushed this way and that by a Corbynista...
POLITICS
The Independent

What Boris Johnson said in his conference speech – and what he really meant

What Boris Johnson said: Let’s get on with the job.What he actually meant: Stop clapping. I love it, obviously; it’s why I’m here. But I need to give the impression of knowing what I’m doing and of wanting urgently to get on with it.What he said: You, all of you, and everybody watching, made this rollout possible; you each made each other safer, so perhaps we should all thank each other. Go on – try a cautious fist bump, because it’s OK now.What he meant: It wasn’t OK when I boasted about shaking hands at the start of this...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Tories are losing their grip as the party of ‘law and order’

It is “crime day” at the Tory conference, normally one when the party feels on strong ground, knowing its tough stance appeals to both activists inside the hall and many voters outside it. Yet the mood of Tory members here in Manchester is jittery on this issue. A revealing message on the screen in the conference hall reminded them that “we are the party of law and order”, just in case they weren’t sure. There is grassroots restlessness about Priti Patel’s failure, despite her sometimes desperate rhetoric, to stem the flow of refugees and migrants crossing the Channel in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Minister says he has ‘no idea where Boris Johnson is’, despite PM sitting metres away from him

A Tory minister was caught out live on television as he claimed not to know where Boris Johnson was – before the camera panned to show the prime minister sitting just metres away.Speaking to Good Morning Britain from the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, policing minister Kit Malthouse was asked whether the prime minister was honest all of the time, to which he responded: “In my experience, yes he is.But presenter Susanna Reid challenged his answer, asking: “Are you having to say that because he’s sitting right next to you?”Mr Malthouse claimed “No, I don’t know, I have no...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Merseyside Labour MPs outraged at Keir Starmer writing article for the Sun

Keir Starmer has provoked outrage among Labour MPs representing Merseyside after he wrote an opinion piece for the Sun. The Labour leader used an article in the newspaper to try to turn focus back on the government by laying the blame for food and petrol shortages on ministers. But he sparked ire from those who observe a boycott of the Sun over its role in smearing victims of the Hillsborough disaster.
POLITICS
Financial Times

Keir Starmer’s clear break with the Jeremy Corbyn era

Sebastian Payne takes you into the corridors of power to unwrap, analyse and debate British politics with a regular lineup of expert Financial Times correspondents and informed commentators. New episodes available every Saturday morning. Dissecting what the leader of the opposition had to say when he delivered his first speech...
POLITICS
The Independent

How can Boris Johnson nullify the threat of Keir Starmer?

After what was a mostly successful conference for the Labour leader, what now should Boris Johnson do about Sir Keir Starmer? It looks like Starmer is reasonably secure in his post, having engineered a couple of vital rule changes that make it more difficult to challenge him or dislodge his loyalist MPs. The leader of the opposition is here to stay, in other words, and he has derided the prime minister not as a “nasty man” but as a “trivial man”, a one-trick trickster. Now the prime minister will have to find a way of dealing with him. He has a few options.
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer says insulating homes will be Labour’s ‘national mission’

Insulating homes will be a Labour government's "national mission" Keir Starmer has said.Speaking at the party's annual conference in Brighton the Labour leader said Britain had "least energy-efficient housing in Europe".And a spokesperson for the party said following the speech that this would involve upgrading 19 million homes in a decade at an annual cost of £6 billion."If we are serious about climate change we will need to upgrade our homes. The Tories inherited plans from Labour to make every new home zero carbon," the Labour leader said during his address."They scrapped them and now we have a crisis in energy prices emissions from homes have increased and we have the least energy-efficient housing in Europe. "So it will be Labour’s national mission over the next decade, to fit out every home that needs it, to make sure it is warm, well-insulated and costs less to heat and we will create thousands of jobs in the process."Labour says insulation will save some households in the worst insulated properties £400 a year.It comes amid concerns of surging heating bills over the winter as gas and fuel prices rise.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

The ghost of Corbyn still haunts Keir Starmer

Time after time, conference season delivers a visual metaphor. At the 1986 Labour Party Conference, desperate to rebrand the party, Neil Kinnock had dropped the red flag and introduced the rose used today. Embracing the symbolism with simplistic glee, he hurled a mass of red roses off the stage, like Edna Everage flinging gladioli to her adoring fans. A seething Tony Benn described it as a “disgusting spectacle” in his diary that night.
POLITICS
BBC

Labour conference interview: Keir Starmer with Laura Kuenssberg

The Labour leader is asked about fuel and haulage industry problems, Andy McDonald, Jeremy Corbyn, and the minimum wage. Sir Keir Starmer spoke to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg 24 hours ahead of his first leader's address to a Labour Party conference in person. Last year he gave his speech remotely.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Live Labour Party conference latest: Keir Starmer is heckled by hard-Left as he distances party from Corbyn era

Sir Keir Starmer's first conference speech as Labour leader was overshadowed by repeated heckling by activists over his refusal to support a £15 hourly minimum wage. Several individuals disrupted his speech, including during an emotional tribute to his mother, although Sir Keir was generally prepared with retorts including questioning whether those on the hard life preferred "shouting slogans or changing lives".
POLITICS
The Guardian

As Boris Johnson loses control, Keir Starmer is starting to get a grip

As Harold Macmillan’s notorious “events” rain down on Boris Johnson’s incapable government, it will become clear that he’s to blame. This chaos carries the hallmark of his character, out of control and unprepared. At a local petrol station with a long tailback, someone has scrawled: “If you voted Brexit, go...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Shadow cabinet minister resigns with attack on Keir Starmer at Labour conference

MP Andy McDonald also served under Sir Keir’s predecessor Jeremy Corbyn. Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour conference has been rocked by the resignation of a shadow cabinet minister, who accused him of further dividing the party and abandoning his pledges. Left-winger Andy McDonald suggested the leader was not honouring “our commitment...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer has got the rule changes he wanted – but he has made it look like a defeat

Keir Starmer won the rule changes he really wanted, while managing to make it look like a defeat. He was forced to abandon the plan to go back to the three-part electoral college for electing future leaders, which looked like a humiliating retreat, but he secured the change that mattered most to him, which was to lift the threat of deselection hanging over his MPs.The rule change that matters was buried in some complex clauses setting out how a selection battle in a local party can be triggered. To simplify, the trigger was one-third of party branches or one-third of...
POLITICS

