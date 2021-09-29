CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoder, KS

High nitrate level advisory in Yoder area

RENO COUNTY — Nitrate levels have risen above allowable limits in Rural Water District 101, which serves the Yoder area. The levels have consistently tested at 11 mg/L, which exceeds the Kansas and Federal (EPA) maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 10 mg/L for public water supply systems. Nitrate levels in water resources have increased in many areas due to applications of inorganic fertilizer and animal manure in agricultural areas.

Hutchinson, KS
