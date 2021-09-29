CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeepMind’s latest trick? Predicting the weather

By Grace Browne
Wired UK
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter mastering Go and StarCraft, DeepMind is taking its AI into another challenging arena: predicting the weather. The Alphabet-owned company has been quietly working with the Met Office over the past few years, and today, they report the fruits of their collaboration in the journal Nature. In short, DeepMind has devised a new machine learning model that can predict whether it’s going to rain within the next couple of hours.

